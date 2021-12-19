Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.33.

AMPL opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,058 shares of company stock worth $32,014,050 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $13,585,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

