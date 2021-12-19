Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.97. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.84 to $35.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ABG opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average is $184.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $135.60 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

