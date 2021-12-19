Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Carter’s posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CRI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.