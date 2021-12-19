Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. eBay reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,861,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,481,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

