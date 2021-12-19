Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. Materialise posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

MTLS stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 918,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 29.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 144.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.