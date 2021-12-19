Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 billion and the highest is $15.53 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $108.32 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

