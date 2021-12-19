Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

BKR traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,815,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

