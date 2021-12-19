Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,307. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

