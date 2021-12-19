Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $634.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.00 million and the highest is $638.60 million. Envista reported sales of $732.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NVST stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.