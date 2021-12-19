Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 484,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMAX by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 188,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IMAX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.59.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

