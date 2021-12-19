Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,815. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $664,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.