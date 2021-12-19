Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $352.28

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

BURL stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.24. The stock had a trading volume of 922,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,181. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.93. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $234.07 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

