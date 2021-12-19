Analysts Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) PT at $19.50

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 716,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 441,759 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

