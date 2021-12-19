Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) PT at $157.37

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.48.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $187.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

