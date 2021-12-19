Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $73.29

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.