Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI) were down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 451,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 199,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 41.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

