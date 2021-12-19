Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 385,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $136,328.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $396,776.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $76.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

