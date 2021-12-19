Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $238.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

