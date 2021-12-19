Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Securities

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $116.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Appian by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

