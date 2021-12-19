Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

