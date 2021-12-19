Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.