Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LFG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $189,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.