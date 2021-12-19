Archer Investment Corp Buys 15,494 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 206.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

