Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 4,025 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 241,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 267,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 528,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

