Archer Investment Corp Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,425 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

UMAY opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

