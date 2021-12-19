Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 231.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Public Storage by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

PSA stock opened at $361.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $368.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.07 and its 200 day moving average is $317.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

