Archer Investment Corp Sells 448 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

Boeing stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $187.88 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

