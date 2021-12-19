Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

