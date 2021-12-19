Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $58.25.

