Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Arena Fortify Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Arena Fortify Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AFACU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

