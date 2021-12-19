argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $297.14

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $297.14, but opened at $305.69. argenx shares last traded at $303.26, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day moving average is $306.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

