Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Down 1.6%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.74 million and a PE ratio of -610.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 295.31 and a quick ratio of 294.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.