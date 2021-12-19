Arqma Hits One Day Volume of $1,679.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $690,099.76 and $1,679.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.09 or 0.08316018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00323967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.49 or 0.00924540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074823 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00386582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00263630 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,756,859 coins and its circulating supply is 11,712,315 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

