Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.51.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

