Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 90.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

LYFT opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.