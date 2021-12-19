Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.