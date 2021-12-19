Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,990 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $100.26 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

