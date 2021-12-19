Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

