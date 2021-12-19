Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARZGY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.