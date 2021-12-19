AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £105 ($138.76) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($138.76) to £100 ($132.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($145.37) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($127.85).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,513 ($112.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($125.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,727.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,543.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.36.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

