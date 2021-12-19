ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $10,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

