ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATIF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATIF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATIF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ATIF alerts:

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. ATIF has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.