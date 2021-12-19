Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

