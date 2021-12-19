Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

