Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

