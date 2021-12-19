Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

SHY opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

