Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.