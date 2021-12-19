Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 954,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,470.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.