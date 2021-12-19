Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,564.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Illumina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,759,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Illumina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Illumina by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $384.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.03 and its 200 day moving average is $437.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.