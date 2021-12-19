Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $68.69 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

